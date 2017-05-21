 Skip Nav
Say Double Cheers at Brunch With These 16 Champagne Margarita Recipes

Everybody loves a mimosa at brunch, but as outdoor dining and sunny days become a thing, we know you'll soon be jonesing for a margarita as well. And why should you have to choose? We say brunch time (or any time of the day really) is never too early for the Mexican cocktail, specially not when mixed with a bit of bubbly. We've rounded up 16 hybrid cocktails that feature both sparkling wine (from classic champagne to prosecco to sparkling rosé) and tequila, plus a variety of fruity juices. Salud!

