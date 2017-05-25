 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Illustration of El Chapulín Colorado Against Trump Might Be the Best Thing Ever
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season
Disney
Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland

Chapulin Colorado Fighting Donald Trump Illustration

This Illustration of El Chapulín Colorado Against Trump Might Be the Best Thing Ever

A post shared by Carina Guevara (@cari_guev) on

If Latinxs had to turn to a superhero to save the day, they would turn to the one and only Chapulín Colorado. Even if in the process of fighting evil he messed up the situation a little more, at the end, the character (played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños in the 1970s) in red tights with a gold heart on his chest would come through with a solution — thanks to his antenitas de vinil, chipote chillón, chicharra paralizadora, and pastillas de chiquitolina!

Carina Guevara — a Latina from Austin, TX, who teaches 2D art and photography to kids while moonlighting as an illustrator — felt the same way about Chapulín Colorado after Donald Trump was elected president, creating a picture-perfect illustration of El Chapulín defending Latinos against Trump.

Related
These Illustrations of Disney Princesses Going to the Doctor Without Obamacare Are Too Real

"This illustration was inspired by my anger and frustration over the current political climate," she told POPSUGAR over email. "I wanted it to be funny and bring comfort. When I see El Chapulín Colorado, I immediately feel nostalgia, so to see that character and hero fighting for us is powerful."

Guevara hopes this and the other badass illustrations she features on her Instagram, including some of Selena Quintanilla, ollas de barro, and pan dulce, inspire other Latinxs to represent their culture via art. "As a young girl, I felt the lack of Latinx representation in books and art. I wanted to change that so got I got degree in fine arts, but I wanted my ideas to resonate with my community, not just be in a gallery for the privileged," Guevara said. "So, I make illustrations with hopes that one day my little cousins might pick up my work at the store and see themselves and their experiences in them."

Join the conversation
Latina LivingMemesImmigrationPoliticsDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Nicole Yi
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom Voted For Trump
Donald Trump
My Mother the Trump Voter
by Val Perry Rendel
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Mar-a-Lago Sinkhole
Opinion
by Kelsey Garcia
Judge Sentences Man Who Raped Sister to Probation
Opinion
by Lindsay Miller
Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte Phone Call Transcript
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds