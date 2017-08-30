 Skip Nav
Christina Aguilera Has Kept the Sexy Looks Coming For 18 Years

Christina Aguilera's "Dirrrty" days might be behind her, but that doesn't mean she's lost her sexy. The 36-year-old loves to embrace her curves, whether she's showing off cleavage or modeling her best high-slit style. Her look has changed a lot through the years, but one thing that remains the same is her sex appeal. We are so here for a woman who owns every inch of her body. You'll be cheering her on, too, after seeing these drop-dead gorgeous photos of the superstar in all of her glory.

