Listen to Conor Maynard and Pixie Lott Sing Hit Songs Over the Beat of "Despacito"

Let the sing-off begin! Singers Pixie Lott and Conor Maynard battled it out to see how many hit songs they could perform to the beat of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito." The answer: a freaking lot!

From Rihanna's "Umbrella" to Enrique Iglesias's "Súbeme La Radio," Serani's "No Games," and B.o.B's "Airplanes," you'll be shocked at the amount of lyrics that sound incredible over the song of the Summer. In fact, if you're getting "Despacito" fatigue like some of us are, we suggest you try this out on your own. Next time you hear "Sí, sabes que ya llevo un rato mirándote," just start singing another song. Watch above to see how Lott and Maynard did it.
