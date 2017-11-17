 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your Thanksgiving Guests Won't Want to Leave After Tasting This Lechón Recipe
Dinner
This Thanksgiving, Gobble Up These 20 Latin-Inspired Turkey Recipes
Demi Lovato
A Look Back at Demi Lovato's Dating History
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima

Cuban-Style Roasted Pork

Your Thanksgiving Guests Won't Want to Leave After Tasting This Lechón Recipe

Growing up, I remember my grandmother, mom, aunts, and uncles making plans for Noche Buena and having talks about who was going to be making that year's lechón and where.

Back in the Dominican Republic, as it is true in many other Latin countries, the main dish for Christmas Eve dinner is lechón asado or roasted pork. What makes it such a special dish and the subject of a lot of planning ahead is that the pig is typically cooked on an open flame. The preparing process is a huge part of the experience of celebrating this holiday night with family and friends, getting together to eat and be merry.

Roasted pork is a must-have holiday dish for my family and me. But roasting an entire pork on an open flame in a suburban neighborhood of New York City during wintertime is practically impossible. That is why we opt to use pork shoulder instead.

This recipe uses a Cuban-style marinade made with garlic, cumin, oregano, black pepper, and the juice of three sour oranges. If you cannot find sour oranges around you, you can substitute them by using freshly squeezed orange juice and lemon juice together.

This lechón asado is so good you'll be printing out copies of this recipe and handing them out to everyone who attended your party!

Lechón (Cuban Style Roasted Pork)

Lechón (Cuban Style Roasted Pork)

Cuban-Style Roasted Pork

Ingredients

  1. 1 (7-10 pounds) pork shoulder
  2. 30 garlic cloves, minced
  3. 1/2 cup freshly squeezed sour orange juice (about 3 oranges)
  4. 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  5. 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  6. 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  7. 2 teaspoons salt

Directions

  1. Clean the pork shoulder and place in a roasting pan. Pat dry with a paper towel. Using a paring knife, poke holes all around the meat.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine garlic, sour orange juice, cumin, pepper, oregano, and salt. Rub the mixture all over the meat making sure to get it into the small holes. Cover with aluminum foil and place in the refrigerator overnight.
  3. Remove from the refrigerator and let it rest on top of the kitchen counter for about 1 hour. Place in the oven and bake at 350°F for about 3-4 hours, depending on the size, or until the meat reaches a temperature of 175°F.
  4. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 20 minutes before carving. Serve with your favorite side dish.

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Pork
Cuisine
South American
Yield
6 to 8 servings
Cook Time
3 hours 30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Vanessa Mota
Join the conversation
Latina FoodHoliday FoodOriginal RecipesPorkChristmasRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Holiday Food
This Is How Italians Do Stuffing on Thanksgiving (Hint: With Sausage)
by Erin Cullum
Shake Shack New Holiday Shakes 2017
Holiday Food
Shake Shack Is, Ahem, Sleighing the Holidays With Its New Milkshake Flavors
by Kelsey Garcia
Alex Guarnaschelli's Twice-Baked Butternut Squash Recipe
Holiday Food
How to Make Alex Guarnaschelli's Restaurant-Worthy Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
by Alex Guarnaschelli
Naughty Elf on the Shelf Pictures
Humor
16 Totally Inappropriate Elf on the Shelf Poses
by Lisette Mejia
What to Wear to Thanksgiving
Holiday Fashion
10 Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfits That Don't Sacrifice Style
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds