The Best Cut and Styling Technique For Your Curly Hair, According to Selena Gomez's Stylist

You probably already know this, but making sure you find a hairstylist who has dealt with curly hair before is key. They'll get the intricacies of cutting curly hair dry and make sure you don't end up with a cut that requires lots of heat styling. "Check out social media for what they've done in the past," Marissa said.

When it comes to the cut, "you always want to make sure you're leaving a heavy weight line on the bottom," Marissa said. "Hairstylists tend to overlayer curly hair for whatever reason and then it ends up looking like a little mushroom top that sits on top of these little jellyfish strings." That doesn't mean you need to get a straight cut with no movement. "You still need layers or else the hair is just gonna hang there. What I usually do is layer the top crown and leave the bottom almost untouched."