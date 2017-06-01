 Skip Nav
Danny Trejo's New Doughnut Shop Is the Place Where All Your Dreams Come True
Breakfast
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Alexis Bledel
50+ Photos That Show Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel's Style Has Changed a Lot in 16 Years
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere
Danny Trejo's New Doughnut Shop Is the Place Where All Your Dreams Come True

We're here to say thank you to Danny Trejo for opening up the doughnut shop we are currently lusting over. Trejo's Coffee and Donut is located in Los Angeles and is full of Latin-flavored doughnuts, like a nacho one made with jalapeño, chives, Trejo's Hot Sauce, and cheddar cheese. Oh, it doesn't even end there. There's also one called Abuelita made of dark chocolate and chocolate crumble and another one that we can't wait to get our hands on called the Three Amigos, made with a tres leches bath and glaze. Drooling yet?

Trejo's Coffee and Donut is the first doughnut shop the Machete star has opened as he continues to build his food empire, which already includes the popular Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina, and a taco truck that travels around Los Angeles. Keep scrolling and get ready for your taste buds to scream for more!

