20 Baked Doughnut Recipes, Because Frying Is Overrated (and Messy!)

There's no doubt that fresh-from-the-fryer doughnuts are amazing, but cleaning up the splattered oil is definitely not so fun. (Plus, disposing of the spent oil is kind of a hassle.) Baked doughnuts are a fantastic alternative. While you won't get the airy texture of a classic yeasted doughnut, baked cake doughnuts are nearly as delicious as their fried counterparts and a lot less hassle. With flavors like carrot cake, red velvet, chai spiced, and double Nutella, these recipes will have you in a trance.