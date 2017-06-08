Demi Lovato's a Capella Version of Paramore's "Misery Business" Is Too Good for Words

Demi Lovato's voice is so great that she doesn't need music to belt out a tune. The singer was playing a DJ set at Emo Nite in Los Angeles when the sound went out. Instead of panicking, Demi showed off how chill she is, grabbing the microphone to sing Paramore's "Misery Business" a capella.

In a video of Demi taken by a fan, the "No Promises" singer tells the crowd to start singing with her, but even over everyone's chants, you can hear her powerful vocals loud and clear. It's actually spectacular. "We are going to f*cking rock this sh*t," she stops to tell the audience and continues singing. Watch it all in the video above.