 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Jennifer Lopez
Grab Your Oven Mittens, Because These Photos of Jennifer Lopez Are Too Hot to Handle
Alessandra Ambrosio
43 Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Fiancé Jamie Mazur's Cutest Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance

After six years together, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have broken up. The couple announced the news on Twitter with a heartfelt note that said they remain friends and supportive of each other.

During their long-term relationship, the singer and actor went through it all — Wilmer stayed by Demi's side and gave her tough love when she needed it through her battles with bipolar and eating disorders — often showing their support and adoring feelings for each other with sweet messages on social media, congratulating each other on their achievements and even on their incredible physiques.

To celebrate their love, which we're sure remains unchanged, let's take a look back and remember the couple's sweetest moments. Keep reading to see their cutest photos, and then check out little-known facts about Demi and her impressive style evolution.

The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance
15
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsDemi LovatoCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsWilmer Valderrama
Join The Conversation
Halloween
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares
by Ryan Roschke
Wilmer Valderrama Shares the Beauty of Being an Immigrant
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama Shares the Beauty of Being an Immigrant
by Latina
Demi Lovato's Sexiest Outfits Ever
Demi Lovato
90+ of Demi Lovato's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Outfits Throughout the Years
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Halloween Costumes
Demi Lovato
by Victor Verdugo
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur's Cutest Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
43 Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Fiancé Jamie Mazur's Cutest Moments
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds