The Way They Were: A Look at Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Romance

After six years together, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have broken up. The couple announced the news on Twitter with a heartfelt note that said they remain friends and supportive of each other.

During their long-term relationship, the singer and actor went through it all — Wilmer stayed by Demi's side and gave her tough love when she needed it through her battles with bipolar and eating disorders — often showing their support and adoring feelings for each other with sweet messages on social media, congratulating each other on their achievements and even on their incredible physiques.

To celebrate their love, which we're sure remains unchanged, let's take a look back and remember the couple's sweetest moments. Keep reading to see their cutest photos, and then check out little-known facts about Demi and her impressive style evolution.