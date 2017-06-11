 Skip Nav
Every Mouthwatering Treat at This Latin Bakery Basically Fell From the Heavens
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
20 Years Later, These Are Still the Best Moments From Selena, the Movie
8 Savvy Ways to Update Your Wardrobe Without Spending Tons of Money
Are you hungry right now, dear reader? If your answer was "no," that's about to change as soon as you catch a glimpse of the delectable treats whipped up by pastry chef Daniela Copenhaver. A native Mexican now living in San Diego, Daniela is the creative genius behind online bakery Daniela's Kitchen. To date, she has mastered the art of transforming traditional Latino treats into completely new creations, such as her fresas con crema cupcakes or her "ChamangoLoco" drip cake. And let's not forget her legendary vaso de elote cupcakes. Man, do these sound incredible!

Her flavorful desserts landed her on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship, where she wowed the judges (and pleased their taste buds), placing third in the contest. You just have to see her desserts to believe how mouthwatering they are, so get scrolling and prepare for your stomach to grumble.

