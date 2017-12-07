These Buñuelos at Disneyland Are Basically the Reason For the Drooling Emoji

A post shared by Disneyland Food! (@eatdisneyland) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

The latest food offering at Disney has us salivating at the mere thought. The Viva Navidad area in California Adventure is now selling buñuelos, and we can't wait to get our fingers sticky. The Mexican version of these fritters at Disney involves two golden-fried flour tortillas, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of cajeta — aka delicious, gooey caramel sauce.

Just a tip: have a lot of napkins on hand, because it will get messy, but it's worth every bite. Don't stop at the buñuelos, though, because you can walk around Disneyland and also stumble onto other treats, like funnel cake fries topped with mangoes and chile-lime sugar or peppermint candy cane churros.