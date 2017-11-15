Disneyland Now Has Peppermint Candy Cane Churros, and We'll Take a Dozen!

A post shared by *T͙h͙e͙ D͙i͙s͙n͙e͙y͙ D͙u͙o͙* (@thedisneyduoo) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Disneyland knows that the way to our hearts is through our stomachs, especially when it comes to seasonal treats that only appear once a year. And now that we know the park is selling peppermint churros, we can't even focus on all the other holiday menu items! These lesser-known churros seem to be "on the secret menu," according to a Disney couple who spotted them at the churro stand next to Sleeping Beauty's castle. The churros are covered in a totally festive red coating that looks like it's made of crushed-up candy canes, and we're swooning just looking at the photos.

As for how the peppermint churros taste? We'd imagine they taste like a warm, cinnamon-infused candy cane (i.e., Christmastime heaven). According to another park-goer who tried one of the peppermint churros, "It's so refreshing, minty, and yummy! It's not too sweet either. It's perfect. It was 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday night and the churro lady said that I was the first person all day to try it." No lines forming to try an epic Disney food? In that case, we'll take a dozen!