 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Disneyland Now Has Peppermint Candy Cane Churros, and We'll Take a Dozen!
Holiday Food
Look No Further For the Perfect Cutout Cookie Recipe — This One's Flawless
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment
Holiday Food
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make

Peppermint Churros at Disneyland

Disneyland Now Has Peppermint Candy Cane Churros, and We'll Take a Dozen!

A post shared by *T͙h͙e͙ D͙i͙s͙n͙e͙y͙ D͙u͙o͙* (@thedisneyduoo) on

Disneyland knows that the way to our hearts is through our stomachs, especially when it comes to seasonal treats that only appear once a year. And now that we know the park is selling peppermint churros, we can't even focus on all the other holiday menu items! These lesser-known churros seem to be "on the secret menu," according to a Disney couple who spotted them at the churro stand next to Sleeping Beauty's castle. The churros are covered in a totally festive red coating that looks like it's made of crushed-up candy canes, and we're swooning just looking at the photos.

Related
Important Announcement: Disneyland Now Has Gingerbread Funnel Cake Fries

As for how the peppermint churros taste? We'd imagine they taste like a warm, cinnamon-infused candy cane (i.e., Christmastime heaven). According to another park-goer who tried one of the peppermint churros, "It's so refreshing, minty, and yummy! It's not too sweet either. It's perfect. It was 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday night and the churro lady said that I was the first person all day to try it." No lines forming to try an epic Disney food? In that case, we'll take a dozen!

Join the conversation
Disney FoodHoliday FoodChurrosDisneylandFood NewsDisneyHoliday
Disney
The Heartwarming Story Behind This Woman's Disney-Themed Rainbow Baby Bump Photos
by Victoria Messina
Hershey's Gold Peanuts and Pretzels
Hershey's
Hershey's Ditches the Chocolate For Its New Peanuts and Pretzels Gold Bar
by Erin Cullum
Gifts For Tea-Lovers
Holiday Food
40+ Brew-tiful Gifts For the Tea Enthusiast
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Grocery Shopping Online
Holiday Food
This 1 Hack Will Save You a Visit to the Overcrowded Grocery Store This Thanksgiving
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Disney Parks Starbucks Holiday Mug 2017
Food News
Disney's Exclusive Starbucks Holiday Mug Is Here and We NEED IT
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds