16 Irresistible Empanada Recipes You Should Try Making at Home

We could write long, winded love letters to empanadas. We could wax poetic about their delicious dough, either fried or baked, and the delightfulness of taking that first bite only to find the yummiest filling — sometimes meaty, sometimes cheesy, sometimes neither. We could even tell you how we are not ashamed to admit that we eat them every single time we spot them on a menu.

But why should we limit ourselves to only having these delicious pastries when out for dinner? We're done with that. That's why we've decided to round up these 16 recipes that'll allow us to enjoy a good old empanada every time we freaking feel like it.