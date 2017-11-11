 Skip Nav
18 Enchilada Casseroles That'll Leave You Satisfied and With No Dirty Dishes to Clean

Next time you're on a crunch for time and desperate to get dinner done ASAP with minimal clean up, reach for these 18 easy enchilada recipes. They'll not only satisfy your hunger (and leave plenty of leftovers for the next day's lunch) but require just a few ingredients, dishes, and pots.

Indulge in a roasted tomatillo chicken recipe or dig your fork into a salsa verde version. Better yet, devour a Fall-ready pumpkin casserole or, no, go for a nontraditional ham and cheese Brazilian version. We can't make up our mind, so just check them all out ahead.

Chorizo Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole Verde
Tomatillo Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas Casserole
Healthy Chicken Enchilada Casserole With Brown Rice
Roasted Tomatillo Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Turkey Enchilada Casserole With Green Sauce
Pumpkin Enchilada With Green Chili Cheese Sauce Casserole
Flatbread Ham and Cheese Brazilian Enchilada Casserole
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
One-Pot Chicken Enchilada and Rice Casserole
Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Vegetarian Enchiladas With Goat Cheese Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Enchiladas Suizas
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchiladas With Olives Casserole
Quinoa Enchilada Casserole
Roasted Veggie Enchilada Casserole
