 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Photos of Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón Are What Real Love Looks Like
Spring Fashion
20 Outfits That Use the Most Versatile Summer Piece: The White Tank Top
Nostalgia
18 Bachata Songs That You Need on Your Party Playlist
Latina Living
I'm Puerto Rican and I Don't Speak Spanish
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 20  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Photos of Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón Are What Real Love Looks Like

It's been just a year since Eva Longoria and Televisa executive José Antonio Bastón got married in Mexico, but like Eva has said before, the couple, who dated for years before getting engaged, were "always married in [their] hearts and souls."

The adorable pair is very obviously in love, often stepping out holding hands, walking arm in arm, and showing some PDA (while looking incredibly fashionable, we might add). We find a special kind of joy at looking at them be so in sync, and you will too once you scroll ahead to find their cutest moments together through the years.

Related
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityJose Antonio BastonCelebrity CouplesEva Longoria
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Latina Entertainment
by Celia Fernandez
Pan Dulce and Nopal Cake Pops
Dessert
by Kelsey Garcia
Latin Songs For a Father-Daughter Wedding Dance
Music
30+ Songs in Spanish For Your Father-Daughter Wedding Dance
by Vivian Nunez
Celebrity PDA
by Alessandra Foresto
Adriana Lima's Bikini Instagrams
Adriana Lima
You Might Have Seen Adriana Lima in Lingerie Before, but It's Her Bikinis That Confirm She's an Angel
by Macy Daniela Martin
Shakira's Sexiest Music Videos
Shakira
15 Shakira Music Videos That Are Too Hot to Handle
by Macy Daniela Martin
Things Latino Dads Say
Father's Day
18 Things Your Latino Dad Probably Said to You Today
by Celia Fernandez
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston's PDA in LA
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Packs on the Weekend PDA
by Alyse Whitney
Which Miley Cyrus Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Anthony Bourdain Girlfriend May 2017
Celebrity Couples
Anthony Bourdain Goes Public With His New Girlfriend in This Adorable Photo
by Erin Cullum
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Cutest Pictures
Jim Parsons
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Gisele Bundchen Dated?
Gisele Bündchen
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds