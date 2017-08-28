 Skip Nav

Eva Longoria's White One-Piece Swimsuit June 2017

Eva Longoria Is Wearing the 1 Swimsuit You Need to Show Off Your Curves

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Eva Longoria knows how to keep cool for the Summer while keeping the rest of us smoldering hot. The actress and producer always looks super sexy in any swimsuit she wears, but damn, this woman can rock an all-white one-piece like it's nobody's business.

The 42-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in a hot Oye Swimwear Roman Swimsuit ($360). At first, your eyes instantly zoom in on the plunging neckline, but it's the cinched waistline that should convince you to get your very own one-piece. The swimsuit's belt detail makes it super flattering for anyone to wear! Get your hands on it now by shopping below.

Shop Brands
Boohoo
Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Roman Swimsuit
$360
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo
Cannes Boutique Bandage Plunge One Piece
$52 $36
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
Avenue32 One-Piece Swimwear
Adriana Degreas Off White Halterneck Swimsuit
$375
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 One-Piece Swimwear
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSwimsuitGet The LookShoppingEva LongoriaBikini
Shop Story
Read Story
Nancy Meyer
Roman Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$360
Boohoo
Cannes Boutique Bandage Plunge One Piece
from BooHoo
$52$36
Avenue32
Adriana Degreas Off White Halterneck Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$375
Shop More
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Boohoo
Petite Zoe Colour Block Cut Out Detail Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Boohoo
Cannes Boutique Bandage Plunge One Piece
from BooHoo
$52
Boohoo
Ibiza Boutique Metallic Criss Cross Back Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Boohoo
Cancun Rainbow Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Boohoo
Floral Bardot Swimsuit
from Asos
$32
Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Nancy Meyer
Roman Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$360
Heidi Klein
Huntington Beach Racerback Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$280
Nancy Meyer
Saint Tropez Long Sleeve Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$225
Nancy Meyer
Monte Carlo Long Sleeve Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$290
Karla Colletto
Pinking U-Wire Tank Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$357$214
Avenue32 One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Avenue32
Adriana Degreas Off White Halterneck Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$375
Marysia Swim
Bright White Mexico Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$330
Karla Colletto
Bordeaux Reina V-Neck Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$350
Avenue32
Stella McCartney Swimwear Multi Stripe Long Sleeve Rashguard
from Avenue32
$250$125
Karla Colletto
Black Fiorenza Halterneck Scalloped Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$225
Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
19 Swimsuit Styles You'll Regret Not Trying in Your 20s
by Sarah Wasilak
Shopping
13 Long-Sleeved Swimsuits You'll Want to Slip Into ASAP
by Macy Cate Williams
Swimwear
When You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them
by Marina Liao
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wears the Sexy Cutout Swimsuit That's Been Missing From Our Lives
by Sarah Wasilak
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
Stop What You're Doing and Shop These 101 Swimsuits Before They're Gone
by Krista Jones
Swimwear
The 8 Biggest Swimsuit Trends of the Summer
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Naomi Watts
Princess Diana's Swimsuits Were So Timeless, You Can Still Wear Them Today
by Marina Liao
Swimwear
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size
by Sarah Wasilak
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
billionaireeye
marlenabegier
whiskeyandlace
brandirockmatthews
Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
julietangus
kellysaks
julietangus
up2youoficial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds