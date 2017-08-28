Eva Longoria Is Wearing the 1 Swimsuit You Need to Show Off Your Curves

Eva Longoria knows how to keep cool for the Summer while keeping the rest of us smoldering hot. The actress and producer always looks super sexy in any swimsuit she wears, but damn, this woman can rock an all-white one-piece like it's nobody's business.

The 42-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in a hot Oye Swimwear Roman Swimsuit ($360). At first, your eyes instantly zoom in on the plunging neckline, but it's the cinched waistline that should convince you to get your very own one-piece. The swimsuit's belt detail makes it super flattering for anyone to wear! Get your hands on it now by shopping below.