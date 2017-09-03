 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
10 Flavorful Meal-Prep Ideas That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
Books
25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read
Celebrity Moms
18 Cute Photos of Celebrities With Their Moms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Baby Frida Kahlo Headbands Are the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

When the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was alive, she loved to wear the most elaborate floral headbands. They were always colorful, and she even included them in her famous portraits. Her style was so eclectic, we don't blame anyone for dressing up like her on Halloween. We've seen plenty of adults go as Frida, but we've never seen a more perfect way of getting your little one in on the fun.

Etsy seller Naneville, whose real name is Estela Motta, sells "hand crafted whimsical felt handbands" from outside El Paso, TX. Among her creations, we found the most perfect Frida Kahlo-inspired flower headband, which paired with a flowy, colorful Summer dress makes for the perfect Halloween costume for your child.

Naneville also sells dolls that emulate Frida's style, so your kid can pose with a look-alike for photos! They are only $23 and are made to order, so get to it before Oct. 31 sneaks up on you.

Related
17 Gifts Frida Kahlo Fans Will Love

These Baby Frida Kahlo Headbands Are the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
Authentic Frida Kahlo Flower Headband ($23)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid Halloween CostumesLatina LivingLatina MomsHalloween For KidsFrida KahloBabiesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
The Devastating Difference Between Car Seats That Left 1 Girl Unharmed and Her Sister Almost Dead
by Lauren Levy
Monet Nicole Birth Photography
Babies
This Birth Photographer Shares the Most Memorable — and Jaw-Dropping — Photos From Her 100 Deliveries
by Lauren Levy
Disneyland Halloween Tips
Disney
8 Disneyland Halloween Time Tips to Know Before You Go
by Hilary White
Signs You're a Good Mom
Family Life
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
by Leah Rocketto
Rae Dunn Hocus Pocus Bowls
Decor Shopping
These Trendy Halloween Bowls Are Causing a Shopping Frenzy
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds