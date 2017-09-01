These Portraits of Frida Kahlo Made Entirely From Flowers Are Pure Magic

Every day, we see artists pay homage to Mexican icon Frida Kahlo, but we've never seen a piece honoring the artist more beautiful than these flower portraits.

Vivala first reported on Vicki Rawlins, the artist behind online shop Sister Golden. Vicki and her mother, who works with her on her handmade art, pride themselves in offering pieces that lend "a laid back, bohemian modern vibe, to any space and any lifestyle."

The mother-daughter duo specializes in prints made of their original fresh flower art and have a wide collection of Frida Kahlo work, including wall art and calendars. Each piece they create is unique, featuring foraged eucalyptus leaves, bougainvilleas, blue hydrangeas, and more. While the originals are not for sale, the attention to detail in them is so impeccable, it translates perfectly onto the prints. Get your wallets ready because you are going to want to buy all of them.