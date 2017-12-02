 Skip Nav
9 Fruit Cake Recipes to Serve Up With Your Holiday Dinner

Fruit cake might be the most divisive holiday dessert. For many of us, Christmas isn't complete without a slice of panettone (or panetón), while others can't stand the dessert — seriously, it really garners haters!

And in the group that enjoys the cake with a cup of coffee after dinner on Noche Buena, there's division, too. While there's a big camp that finds more than a few boxes of the ready-made version in their kitchen at this time of year and thoroughly enjoy it, the more purist group would be quick to agree that homemade is the way to go. Here we've gathered traditional and unique fruit cake recipes from across Latin America everyone should try their hand at this holiday season no matter what side of the argument you stand by. Enjoy!

Pan de Pascua
Mexican Fruit Cake
Colombian Torta Negra
Argentine Panettone
Panettone Shortcake
Peruvian Panetón Filled With Ice Cream
Chilean Christmas Cake
Chocolate Pan de Pascua
Argentine Pan Dulce
