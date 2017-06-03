20+ Delicious and Strong Tequila Cocktails That Aren't a Margarita

Don't get us wrong, we love a good margarita, but tequila is a versatile spirit meant to be more than just an addition to lime juice.

There are, of course, other classics you might already know that use the smoky taste of tequila, like palomas and micheladas, but beyond that there are plenty of fun and inspiring cocktails that use the alcohol in unexpected ways, like the tequila tomato mojito and punch ahead. Keep reading for more than 20 recipes to try at your next happy hour.