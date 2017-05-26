 Skip Nav
A Berry (Low-Cal) Happy Hour: Tequila Bramble
A Berry (Low-Cal) Happy Hour: Tequila Bramble

One of my favorite Summer cocktails is the bramble, a mix of gin, lemon, fresh blackberries, and blackberry liqueur. It's also a recipe that's easy to play around with, which makes for a fun day of improvising. For anyone craving a fruity cocktail minus the calories, this variation of a classic bramble makes a great choice. Instead of gin, I chose tequila as the base spirit; to me, tequila is the perfect complement to warm weather and fresh fruit. The recipe doesn't contain any store-bought mixers or fruit juice but relies on fresh, seasonal blackberries and a hint of agave syrup for its sweetness. In the end, it's a cocktail with fewer than 200 calories.

Ingredients

  1. 5 blackberries
  2. 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  3. Crushed ice (see POPSUGAR Food's tip for an easy way to crush ice at home)
  4. 1/2 ounce agave nectar
  5. 1/2 ounce crème de mure (blackberry-flavored liqueur)
  6. 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila

Directions

  1. In a rocks glass, muddle blackberries with lime juice.
  2. Fill the glass with crushed ice; add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Serve with a straw and garnish with fresh fruit.

Information

Category
Drinks, Cocktails
Yield
1 cocktail
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Susannah-Chen Susannah-Chen 5 years
Love this! Am totally going to have to try it.
