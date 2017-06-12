 Skip Nav
This Is Where You Can Get That Sparkly Frida Kahlo Jacket You're Seeing on Instagram
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute
39 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's Airport Style Had That Model-Off-Duty Look
This Is Where You Can Get That Sparkly Frida Kahlo Jacket You're Seeing on Instagram

Your Instagram feed might be looking a little extra sparkly recently, all thanks to the sequined jackets from online shop Hija de tu Madre. Latinx are going nuts over the brand's denim pieces featuring Frida Kahlo, La Virgen de Guadalupe, and El Sagrado Corazón, and once you see the awesome designs you will, too.

Patty Delgado, the Mexican-American creator of the Los-Angeles-based brand, had a powerful message in mind when she started the business after a trip to Mexico: "I want to create apparel that is the perfect depiction of my cultural intersection. What's more American than denim? And what's more Mexican than la Virgen de Guadalupe?"

Hija de tu Madre also sells custom jewelry with sayings like xicana, boricua, and bruja, Virgen de Guadalupe iPhone cases and cute crop tops. Scroll ahead to check out some of the jacket options and find links to shop the brand.

