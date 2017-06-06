9 Products That Will Have You Wishing You Were Sipping On an Horchata

Imagine yourself sipping on a glass of horchata. We will wait. Aaah, are you in your happy place? OK, now think about getting that same feeling when swiping on lip balm, lighting a candle, or looking at a print on your wall. If you can't resist the sweet and earthy taste of horchata, then you won't be able to stop yourself from putting your money where your mouth is and buying all of these products. Keep scrolling to get your horchata fix.