How to DIY Your Own Princess Elena of Avalor Last-Minute Halloween Costume

Now that we finally have our very own Latina Disney princess, we're gearing up to bid farewell to our usual Jasmine and Pocahontas ensembles and channel our inner Elena of Avalor this Halloween. Whether you're going to a party or simply handing out candy, now's the perfect time to support the newest addition to the Disney royal family.

Spoiler: there is an official Elena costume, but it's more fun to get your DIY on, right? If you agree, keep scrolling for your supereasy guide to creating your very own Elena-approved street style look. Beauty wise, the deal is easy: all it takes is a scarlet dress, a touch of red lipstick, and a ponytail decorated with flowers.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez