This "Mi Gente" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even J Balvin Is Loving It

If this video got J Balvin's stamp of approval, then you know it's going to be good. The reggaetonero posted a snippet of this dance routine on his Instagram, giving us a taste that sent us to YouTube to desperately search for the the full thing.

Choreographer and Amazing Race winner Matt Steffanina uploaded the video, featuring Josh Killacky, in which the two kick off the dance party with one of the songs of the Summer. Soon, other dancers join in to show off their own moves. Trust us when we tell you you are going to watch this video down to the last minute.