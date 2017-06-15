15 Sunglasses Jennifer Lopez Can't Live Without, and Now Neither Will You

Jennifer Lopez reigns supreme when it comes to rocking sunglasses. Even though she's very loyal to her aviators, the star is always switching up her shades. One day she might be rocking a pair of $55 Quay Australia sunglasses, and another she'll turn heads with a pair of Fendi crystal-embellished ones that will set you back $520. See J Lo rocking some of her favorite pairs of sunglasses and shop similar options.