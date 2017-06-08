Jennifer Lopez's Nickname For Alex Rodriguez Will Make Your Heart Pitter Patter

Jennifer Lopez has a nickname for Alex Rodriguez that we can't get out of our heads. The 47-year-old multitalented star posted two comments under a professional head shot the 41-year-old former baseball player shared on his Instagram, saying "Macho bello cono" (we think she meant coño, by the way), followed by just a few kiss-print emoji. While everyone on Instagram is freaking out about J Lo's Spanish, we took a deeper look at the meaning behind everything.

This isn't the first time that J Lo has used "macho bello" to describe ARod, which leads us to believe that's her sweet pet name for her boyfriend. When the couple was on their way to the Met Gala, Jennifer posted a selfie from the car and captioned it "Me and my macho bello..." That's quite the nickname, huh? These two have been dating for a few months and don't seem to be going anywhere.

See a screenshot of J Lo's comments below and get ready to have your heart skip a beat.