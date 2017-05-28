There's 1 Clear Difference in Jennifer Lopez's Style This Year

Jennifer Lopez isn't wasting any time — she's hitting every red carpet and stepping out to run errands in outfits worthy of your attention.

We're only a few days into the year, and she's already giving us plenty to think about. For example, has her style gotten more demure? No, seriously, is this the year J Lo chooses high necklines and classic items like pussy-bow blouses instead of lots of cleavage? Only time will tell, but it looks like so far the singer, actress, and producer is switching things up and keeping us on our toes. Scroll ahead to see her best outfits this year so far.

