 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
There's 1 Clear Difference in Jennifer Lopez's Style This Year
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
Jennifer Lopez
17 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Style in 17 Photos
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 35  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
There's 1 Clear Difference in Jennifer Lopez's Style This Year

Jennifer Lopez isn't wasting any time — she's hitting every red carpet and stepping out to run errands in outfits worthy of your attention.

We're only a few days into the year, and she's already giving us plenty to think about. For example, has her style gotten more demure? No, seriously, is this the year J Lo chooses high necklines and classic items like pussy-bow blouses instead of lots of cleavage? Only time will tell, but it looks like so far the singer, actress, and producer is switching things up and keeping us on our toes. Scroll ahead to see her best outfits this year so far.

Related
22 Pictures of Jennifer Lopez's Rock-Hard Abs, Because Why Not?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity StyleJennifer Lopez
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jordana Brewster
Allow Jordana Brewster to Be Your Healthy Fitness Inspiration
by Alessandra Foresto
Melania Trump Wears Dolce and Gabbana Dress in Italy
Melania Trump
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Stella Maxwell Victoria's Secret Interview
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
TV Shows Ending in 2017
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
Chrissy Teigen Fashion Instagrams
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Taught Us These Style Lessons on Social Media
by Sarah Wasilak
Cannes amfAR Gala Dresses 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 14 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Affordable Ways to Update Your Wardrobe
Organization
8 Savvy Ways to Update Your Wardrobe Without Spending Tons of Money
by Daniela Ramirez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds