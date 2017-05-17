 Skip Nav
Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Girl-Crush? Her "Lil Coconut," Emme
Jennifer Lopez's WCW Post For Her Daughter

Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Girl-Crush? Her "Lil Coconut," Emme

My #WCW is my lil coconut Emme!!! #goodvibesonly #womancrushwednesday #coconutcrush 😁#happygirlsaretheprettiest #littlemisssunshine

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

In honor of the de facto social media holiday Woman Crush Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet selfie with her daughter. On Instagram, the ageless multihyphenate said her ultimate crush is her 9-year-old "lil coconut," Emme. In the picture she shared, you can see Emme flashing a huge smile.

Jennifer also used the opportunity to celebrate her daughter's upbeat attitude. Through a string of hashtags, she referred to Emme as "Little Miss Sunshine" and said, "Happy girls are the prettiest." Funny enough, the sweatshirt Jennifer is wearing in the selfie simply reads, "Good Vibes." Though this particular Spiritual Gangster sweatshirt is currently sold out online, the brand has other available clothing items featuring similar phrases.

