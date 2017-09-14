 Skip Nav
These Are Jessica Alba's Cutest Moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Actress, mom, and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba isn't afraid to be herself in interviews. We've seen her adorably fail on The Tonight Show and recount that awkward time Kylie Jenner's bodyguard pushed her on Watch What Happens Live, but her cutest moments are definitely with daytime favorite Ellen. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she has played games like Jennifer Lopez, told hilarious family stories, and even offered her best lifestyle tips, showing us she's basically our dream best friend. Keep scrolling for her most memorable appearances.

Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowEllen DeGeneresJessica Alba
