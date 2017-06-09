Jessica Alba Loves Putting Together a Good Outfit — and We Love Trying to Copy It

We like to think that every early January, as we're getting our resolutions in line, Jessica Alba is creating a master plan to outdo her own style from the previous year. That's the only explanation we have for how exponentially greater her looks get every year.

Just look at the outfits she's worn to red carpets and events this year. You'll quickly notice Jessica's style can be glam one day, experimental the next, and super laid-back the day after. She keeps us on our toes, and we love it! Scroll ahead to check out everything she's worn this year so far.

