 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Flavorful Meal-Prep Ideas That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
Recipes
Rise and Shine With These 20 Latin Breakfast Ideas
Bikini
33 Pictures That Show Belinda Has the Most Ab-tastic Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio
43 Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Fiancé Jamie Mazur's Cutest Moments
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Flavorful Meal-Prep Ideas That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

We're pretty sure one of your resolutions every year involves eating healthier and another one has to do with cooking more at home. And we bet you give up quickly once you realize the amount of work in the kitchen both of those ideas involve. Don't worry, we're here to make it a little easier to stick to your plan.

We've gathered 10 meal-prep options, from hearty taco salads to comforting slow-cooker recipes, that might seem simple — and definitely are to make — but are also packed with delicious flavors that are easy to store and transport. On Sunday afternoons, just whip up one of these recipes, then enjoy a clean kitchen and a full tummy all week long.

Related
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodMeal PrepNew YearHealthy RecipesNew Year's ResolutionsRecipes
Join The Conversation
Diane Guerrero
by Celia Fernandez
Camila Alves Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
20 Photos of Camila Alves and Her Kids That Might Make Your Heart Explode
by Macy Daniela Martin
Hottest Haircuts 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Haircuts For 2017, According to Stylists
by Lauren Levinson
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur's Cutest Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
43 Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Fiancé Jamie Mazur's Cutest Moments
by Alessandra Foresto
Flat-Belly Yoga Sequence to Decrease Bloating
Class Fitsugar
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds