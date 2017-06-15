10 Flavorful Meal-Prep Ideas That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

We're pretty sure one of your resolutions every year involves eating healthier and another one has to do with cooking more at home. And we bet you give up quickly once you realize the amount of work in the kitchen both of those ideas involve. Don't worry, we're here to make it a little easier to stick to your plan.

We've gathered 10 meal-prep options, from hearty taco salads to comforting slow-cooker recipes, that might seem simple — and definitely are to make — but are also packed with delicious flavors that are easy to store and transport. On Sunday afternoons, just whip up one of these recipes, then enjoy a clean kitchen and a full tummy all week long.

