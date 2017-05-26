 Skip Nav
Allow Jordana Brewster to Be Your Healthy Fitness Inspiration

Brazilian beauty Jordana Brewster inspires us in many ways: she's a dedicated mom, a talented and hard-working actress, a staple among our style muses, and an avid fitness enthusiast. But it's this last part that we've been concentrating on lately, as we struggle to stick to that yearly workout resolution we've been making for years on end.

Luckily, Jordana's Instagram feed is full of healthy moments that make us want to be better and hit the gym harder — from workouts with her trainer Harley Pasternak to solo runs. Keep scrolling for just a few of those inspiring shots, and think of them every time you're tempted to make an excuse to skip a workout.

