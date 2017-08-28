10 Latin American Beauty Brands You'll Want to Add to Your Vanity

Growing up Latina, there's a good chance that the women in your family taught you the ways of beauty early on, passing on their lists of tried and true products they can't live without and their impressive DIY secrets, and maybe even telling you to replace your favorite drugstore and Sephora buys with brands that they knew and loved back home.

While you may be too attached to your Urban Decay Naked Palette (we don't blame you) to abandon all your usuals cold turkey, we rounded up some favorite Latin American brands that are hands-down worth a try and could easily become your new beauty go-tos. Grandma will be so proud!

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto