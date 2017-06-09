12 Latinx Swimsuit Brands That Will Make You Excited For Summer

Latin America is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in world. That's why we're not surprised to see Latinas drawing inspiration from these gorgeous coasts to create the perfect swimsuit lines.

These 12 brands bring an authentic Latin essence, creating pieces any woman would want to wear. From bold and vibrant prints to frilly and flattering styles, there's seriously something for every taste. Don't forget to pack one or two — OK maybe a few — for your next vacation! Keep reading to learn more about your new favorite swimwear brands, and then check out some more Latin-created fashion lines and bridal ateliers.