Latinx Celebrities Are Basically Saying F*ck You to Donald Trump For Ending DACA

On Sept. 5, President Donald Trump rescinded a program former President Barack Obama had put in place called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. The program protects 800,000 individuals who immigrated to the United States as children from being deported. Trump said there were "millions of Americans victimized by this unfair system," while Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program "denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs."

Celebrities almost immediately spoke out (with good reason) to condemn the president's decision and his comments against DACA. Some even participated in protests across the country. If you are on the same page as we are, then you will stand by what celebs like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Lauren Jauregui (who made her opinion known on Twitter), and so many more had to say about the end of DACA.