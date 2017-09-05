 Skip Nav
Healthy Living Tips
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work
Jennifer Lopez
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
Sofia Vergara
The Secret to Sofia Vergara's Slim Figure Is One You Could Also Follow

Lauren Jauregui's Tweet to Donald Trump About DACA

Lauren Jauregui Speaks Out Against Trump's DACA Decision: "You Disgust Me"

On Sept. 5, Donald Trump's administration announced his decision to terminate Barack Obama's Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program. DACA, as it's commonly called, currently protects an estimated 800,000 individuals who immigrated to the United States as children.

Following the news over Labor Day weekend that the announcement was on its way, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui shared her thoughts on Twitter. In a tweet addressed to the president, the Cuban-American singer defended DACA and mentioned the recent pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. "It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives." Read her note in its entirety, below.

Jauregui has repeatedly proven herself to be both politically engaged and outspoken. Following the 2016 Election, she penned an open letter to Donald Trump's supporters that was widely shared. In that letter, she passionately defended Latinx rights and came out as bisexual.

In anticipation of the administration's announcement, a powerful letter in support of DACA began circulating. The letter is backed by 2,000 politicans, civic leaders, and faith leaders. The letter reads, "Ending DACA means all of these young people would be at risk of deportation and separation from their families and our communities; this would be senselessly cruel."

Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Join the conversation
Latina NewsLauren JaureguiLatina CelebrityFifth HarmonyImmigrationDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ryan Roschke
Taran Killam on Trump 2017 Interview
Donald Trump
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"
by Eleanor Sheehan
Pete Souza Instagram on Trump's Hurricane Harvey Texas Visit
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Schools Trump on Empathy After Texas Visit
by Chelsea Hassler
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds