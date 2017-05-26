31 Latino Stars You Should Be Following on Snapchat

Snapchat was created for us to get a glimpse inside celebrities' personal lives — OK, maybe not exactly. But that's what we're telling you to use it for. Stars are just as obsessed with the app as the rest of us, sharing behind-the-scenes moments, uploading silly videos with their favorite filters, and being just all-around hilarious as they document their whereabouts.

But if you're finding it hard to spot their official accounts, making your stalking a little bit more complicated, we're here to help. Read on to find a list of celebs you should be following — from Selena Gomez to Prince Royce to Thalia. Add these names to your Snapchat friends list and you won't miss one moment in your favorite celebrity's day.