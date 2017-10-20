Latin Celebrity Halloween Costumes Based on Zodiac Signs
The Perfect Celebrity Halloween Costume For Your Zodiac Sign
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Perfect Celebrity Halloween Costume For Your Zodiac Sign
If there was ever a time to take a cue from your astrological sign, it's on Halloween. That's why we paired each sign with the celebrity who channels your star personality the best, all in hopes that you'll find the Halloween costume that fits you easily — because Halloween should be uncomplicated! Tell us, are you a Jessica Alba, Shakira, or Alejandra Espinoza?
0previous images
-19more images