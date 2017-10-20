 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Recipes
9 Spooky Halloween Cocktails Featuring the Most Frightening Spirit: Tequila
Food News
Run, Don't Walk, to Starbucks Because the Day of the Dead Calavera Cookies Are Back
The Perfect Celebrity Halloween Costume For Your Zodiac Sign

If there was ever a time to take a cue from your astrological sign, it's on Halloween. That's why we paired each sign with the celebrity who channels your star personality the best, all in hopes that you'll find the Halloween costume that fits you easily — because Halloween should be uncomplicated! Tell us, are you a Jessica Alba, Shakira, or Alejandra Espinoza?

10 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Stuff You Have in Your Closet

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Latest Latina
