Selena Gomez Halloween Costume Inspiration
18 Selena Gomez Costumes That Need to Make a Revival This Halloween
Selena Gomez's Revival album was all about the person she has become, and her newest songs (part of a still-untitled new album) continue to show everyone she has transformed even more, but we're still stuck on the many Selenas she has been. From her sweet and funny days Wizards of Waverly Place days to her sexy "Come & Get It" era, all of Selena's phases had at least one thing in common: amazing style. As you look for Halloween costume inspiration, look no further than Selena's past. These 18 options guarantee you'll have the most creative costume at every party. Keep scrolling to see what we mean, then check out 10 ways you can channel her former BFF Demi Lovato.
— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto and Celia Fernandez