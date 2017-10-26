 Skip Nav
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
14 Jane the Virgin Characters You Can Be For Halloween This Year
18 DIY Frida Kahlo Costumes to Honor the Artist This Halloween
18 Selena Gomez Costumes That Need to Make a Revival This Halloween

Selena Gomez's Revival album was all about the person she has become, and her newest songs (part of a still-untitled new album) continue to show everyone she has transformed even more, but we're still stuck on the many Selenas she has been. From her sweet and funny days Wizards of Waverly Place days to her sexy "Come & Get It" era, all of Selena's phases had at least one thing in common: amazing style. As you look for Halloween costume inspiration, look no further than Selena's past. These 18 options guarantee you'll have the most creative costume at every party. Keep scrolling to see what we mean, then check out 10 ways you can channel her former BFF Demi Lovato.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto and Celia Fernandez

"Bad Liar" Student Selena
2017 Met Gala Selena
Revival Tour Selena
"Hands to Myself" Selena
Airport Selena
Red Carpet Selena
Revival Selena
Selena G. Meets Selena Q.
Squad Member Selena
"The Heart Wants What It Wants" Selena
Selena Gomez & the Scene Selena
2015 Met Gala Selena
Wizards of Waverly Place Selena
"Come & Get It" Selena
Spring Breakers Selena
Princess Protection Program Selena
