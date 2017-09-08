14 Easy Ways to DIY Your Very Own Shakira Costume This Halloween

Shakira and her supertoned body, sexy dance moves, sultry voice, and amazing curly hair are what we aspire to be every day, but while we work at turning into the Colombian singer, we're taking inspiration from her for Halloween.

From her music video outfits to her everyday casual-chic look, there are many ways to pretend to be the "La Bicicleta" singer for a night and show the world that your hips don't lie. Keep scrolling to be inspired by how real girls brought their Shakira costumes to the next level, and then check out even more fun and original costumes.

— Additional reporting by Macy Daniela Martin