The Ultimate Guide to 2017's Hottest Latinx Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

The ultimate Halloween question: relevant or timeless? Do you go with a classic costume everyone will get right away (like Frida Kahlo or Selena Quintanilla), or do you choose a costume that screams you have your finger on the pulse of all things pop culture? If you immediately answered "pop culture, duh" then keep reading. There's no shortage of punny and funny ideas for Halloween-inspired costumes in 2017 — they include everything from the hottest song of the year (yes, we're talking about "Despacito") to the biggest breakout stars of the year (Camila Cabello, anyone?).



85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke Related