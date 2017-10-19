 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
TV
29 Telenovelas to Add to Your Netflix Queue Right Now
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Ultimate Guide to 2017's Hottest Latinx Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

The ultimate Halloween question: relevant or timeless? Do you go with a classic costume everyone will get right away (like Frida Kahlo or Selena Quintanilla), or do you choose a costume that screams you have your finger on the pulse of all things pop culture? If you immediately answered "pop culture, duh" then keep reading. There's no shortage of punny and funny ideas for Halloween-inspired costumes in 2017 — they include everything from the hottest song of the year (yes, we're talking about "Despacito") to the biggest breakout stars of the year (Camila Cabello, anyone?).

Related
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
The Cast of One Day at a Time
Camila Cabello at the Billboard Music Awards
Becky G as the Yellow Power Ranger
J Balvin and Gianluca Vacchi on "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on "Despacito"
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Met Ball
Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet
Ricky Martin on Lip Sync Battle
Selena Gomez in "Fetish"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesLatina LivingLatina CelebrityDIY Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Halloween
9 Things You'll Notice About the Prettiest Halloween Porches
by Kate McKenna
Beetlejuice GIFs
Nostalgia
Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much
by Caitlin Hacker
How to Tame Your Child's Sweet Tooth
Parenting
How to Tame Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth in Time For Halloween
by Katharine Stahl
Easy Halloween Costumes For Moms
Halloween
18 Crazy-Easy Costumes For Halloween-Loving Moms
by Katharine Stahl
Lip Smacker Halloween Tsum Tsum 2017
Beauty News
Disney Fans Will Adore Lip Smacker's New Villain-Themed Collection
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds