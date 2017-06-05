 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Instagram Account Is the Virtual Book Club You Never Knew You Needed
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Latina Living
This Frida Kahlo Action Figure Is Everything Your Inner Child Wanted
Coca-Cola
You Can't Beat This Coca-Cola Commercial Featuring Selena in All Her Glory
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Instagram Account Is the Virtual Book Club You Never Knew You Needed

At the start of 2017, Sabrina Rodriguez began sharing succinct and approachable descriptions of popular books written by Latinx authors. Through her Instagram account, LatinxReads, she's created a virtual book club for people in search of recommendations. Months later, she's suggested nearly 100 books and amassed over 6,000 followers and counting.

In an interview with Latina, Sabrina said she started the social media project when she started to feel disconnected from her Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Italian background. She said, "As the Instagram gained followers, I realized that there are so many people out there who feel that same disconnect. So I began posting books every day and grew it into a community where authors, readers, and Latinxs of any kind can join to take a look at a book they may be interested in."

Within each post, Sabrina will often share some information about the author, setting, and her own opinion about the book, in addition to a brief synopsis. Ahead, check out some of Sabrina's recent posts and consider adding a few of these books to your list.

Related
25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina EntertainmentSocial MediaBooks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
by Hilary White
Dominican Slang Terms
Latina Living
21 Dominican Slang Terms That You Probably Use All the Time
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Selfies
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Tweets at Donald Trump
Donald Trump
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds