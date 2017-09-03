 Skip Nav
Thalia
17 Years Later, Thalia and Tommy Mottola Continue to Prove Their Love Is Strong
Queen Letizia
30 Photos That Show Queen Letizia Knows the Power of a Good Coat
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is the Royal With the Best Accessories We've Ever Seen
20 Lime Tattoos That Will Make Your Friends Turn Green With Envy

Sure, lemons get all the attention — thanks to Beyoncé's Lemonade — but limes are the fruit we want to show our permanent love for. They are cute, colorful, and a staple in Latinx cuisine (and cocktails!). Really, getting a lime or lime wedge tattoo is the perfect way to show off our pride without getting a more obvious symbol, like a flag or Spanish quote. They are even cute as BFF ink!

