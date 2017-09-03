20 Lime Tattoos That Will Make Your Friends Turn Green With Envy

Sure, lemons get all the attention — thanks to Beyoncé's Lemonade — but limes are the fruit we want to show our permanent love for. They are cute, colorful, and a staple in Latinx cuisine (and cocktails!). Really, getting a lime or lime wedge tattoo is the perfect way to show off our pride without getting a more obvious symbol, like a flag or Spanish quote. They are even cute as BFF ink!



