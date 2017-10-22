Laura Sanchez's Madre Monte Halloween Tutorial Is the Most Beautiful Thing You'll See Today

 Skip Nav
If you're over the so-typical costumes of Halloweens past, why not try something totally different? NYX Face Awards' 2016 beauty vlogger of the year, Laura Sanchez, created a seriously unique makeup tutorial for POPSUGAR Latina readers: a look inspired by Madre Monte. Complete with a headband made of leaves, bright green and yellow eyeliner, a bold lip, and all kinds of custom face paint, Laura's take on this Colombian mythical creature is anything but ordinary. Press play above to transform into Madre Monte IRL, then check out even more Halloween-ready tutorials.

