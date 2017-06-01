 Skip Nav
We're Calling It Now: Camila Cabello's New Song With Major Lazer Will Be the 2017 Summer Hit
We're Calling It Now: Camila Cabello's New Song With Major Lazer Will Be the 2017 Summer Hit

Since starting her journey as a solo artist, Camila Cabello has been unstoppable, and now, she's featured on Major Lazer's new song and it's unquestionably a Summer banger. On June 1, Major Lazer surprised fans with a new EP and a hit new song titled "Know No Better" featuring none other than Camila, Travis Scott, and Quavo from Migos.

Camila's impressive vocals are heard throughout the song's chorus against Major Lazer's pumped-up beats. Major Lazer — artists Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire — released the lyric video to the song and we're warning you, you're going to want to dance to this jam.

The group's new EP, also titled Know No Better, features J Balvin, Sean Paul, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, and more. Watch the video above, and we'll be sure to add "Know No Better" to the top of our Latin Summer playlist!

Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
