 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
31 Latino Stars You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Jennifer Lopez
Grab Your Oven Mittens, Because These Photos of Jennifer Lopez Are Too Hot to Handle
Mariah Carey
50 of Mariah Carey's Sexiest Outfits Since 1993
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off

Mario Lopez tied the knot with actress Courtney Mazza in December 2012, and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple have two beautiful kids together, 6-year-old daughter Gia and 3-year-old son Dominic, and the story of how their romance came to be is just as precious.

Courtney first caught Mario's eye when they starred together in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line back in 2008. "She's beautiful, but aside from that, she's extremely talented," Mario previously told Extra. "Then she ignored me, so that made me even more attracted to her!" Mario was "very persistent," and after about a month, Courtney finally gave in, she met Mario for a drink, and the rest is history. "He was very charming," Courtney gushed. In honor of their romance, take a look at their cutest moments together.

Related
These 10 Hot Shirtless Pictures of Mario Lopez Will Leave You Breathless

The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
The Story of How Mario Lopez Swept His Wife Off Her Feet Proves Persistence Pays Off
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityNostalgiaCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesMario Lopez
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus's Possible Wedding Dress Is as Boho as They Come
by Victoria Messina
George and Amal Clooney Holding Hands After Tennis Pictures
Celebrity PDA
George and Amal Clooney Look WAY Too Cute Together in Their Little Tennis Outfits
by Brittney Stephens
Mario Lopez's Dogs
Mario Lopez
Stop Searching, Because Mario Lopez's Dogs Are the Cutest Pets on Instagram
by Alessandra Foresto
Mario Lopez Mother's Day Instagram Post 2017
Mario Lopez
You'll Totally Relate to Mario Lopez Celebrating Mother's Day Twice in 1 Week
by Victoria Messina
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves When They're Together
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds