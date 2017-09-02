 Skip Nav
Dinner
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat
Salma Hayek
27 PDA-Filled Moments Between Salma Hayek and Her Husband, Francois-Henri Pinault
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Has Kept the Sexy Looks Coming For 18 Years

Mexican Bakers Make Pan Dulce For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey Trapped These Mexican Bakers, So They Made Pan Dulce For Other Victims

Some of our bakers have been stuck in our Wayside location for two days, finally got to them, they made all this bread to deliver to first responders and those in need. #houston #hurricaneharvey #flood #houstonflood #tropicalstorm #harvey

A post shared by El Bolillo Bakery (@elbolillobakery) on

As Hurricane Harvey battered the state of Texas with heavy winds and devastating rains, many rescue workers and average citizens alike stepped up to help out those affected by the massive floods. Of all the heartwarming, heroic stories we've heard thus far, it looks like we just found our favorite one, and it's sure to melt your heart.

Four employees at El Bolillo Bakery's Wayside Drive location in Houston were working the late shift when they realized they were trapped inside the shop due to the water levels outside, The Independent reports. Despite the flooding, the bakery still had power, so they decided to bake as many loaves of bread as they could to feed other victims of the storm.

Over the course of two days, the four workers used nearly 4,400 pounds of flour to crank out hundreds of loaves and sheets of pan dulce. Brian Alvarado, the bakery's manager, told The Independent, "When they realized they were stuck, they decided to keep themselves busy and help the community and made as many loaves of bread as they could. By the time the owner managed to get to them, they had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods."

Their inspiring act of kindness quickly spread all over social media, and it even caught the attention of George Lopez, who shared a post about them on his Instagram with the caption "So proud." Consider our faith in humanity officially restored.

Join the conversation
Hurricane HarveyLatina NewsTouching StoriesLatina Living
Join The Conversation
Family Life
The Great Kindergarten Debate: Half Day or Full Day?
by Katharine Stahl
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds