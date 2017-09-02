Hurricane Harvey Trapped These Mexican Bakers, So They Made Pan Dulce For Other Victims

Some of our bakers have been stuck in our Wayside location for two days, finally got to them, they made all this bread to deliver to first responders and those in need. #houston #hurricaneharvey #flood #houstonflood #tropicalstorm #harvey A post shared by El Bolillo Bakery (@elbolillobakery) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

As Hurricane Harvey battered the state of Texas with heavy winds and devastating rains, many rescue workers and average citizens alike stepped up to help out those affected by the massive floods. Of all the heartwarming, heroic stories we've heard thus far, it looks like we just found our favorite one, and it's sure to melt your heart.

Four employees at El Bolillo Bakery's Wayside Drive location in Houston were working the late shift when they realized they were trapped inside the shop due to the water levels outside, The Independent reports. Despite the flooding, the bakery still had power, so they decided to bake as many loaves of bread as they could to feed other victims of the storm.

Over the course of two days, the four workers used nearly 4,400 pounds of flour to crank out hundreds of loaves and sheets of pan dulce. Brian Alvarado, the bakery's manager, told The Independent, "When they realized they were stuck, they decided to keep themselves busy and help the community and made as many loaves of bread as they could. By the time the owner managed to get to them, they had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods."

Their inspiring act of kindness quickly spread all over social media, and it even caught the attention of George Lopez, who shared a post about them on his Instagram with the caption "So proud." Consider our faith in humanity officially restored.