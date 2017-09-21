 Skip Nav
Recipes
Your Avocado Toast Addiction Will Only Get Stronger With These 9 Awesome Recipes
Recipes
Stop Everything You're Doing and Try This Brazilian Pão de Queijo Recipe
Nostalgia
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years

Natalie Morales Hispanic Heritage Month Essay

The Big Latin-American News Story That Called to Me

Natalie Morales is a journalist for NBC News and the host of Today and Access Hollywood.

I have had many proud moments as a Latina, but any time I can share a bit of our diverse Latin culture on the Today show and now Access Hollywood and educate our viewers makes me feel like I am doing my part. One of the most significant stories of my reporting career, and a moment I will always cherish, was covering the rescue of the 33 Chilean miners who were buried alive, literally, for a record 69 days.

Copiapó, Chile, is in the desert hills. It was a stunning but harsh environment. The families in the mining camp set up a tight-knit community as they were patiently waiting for their loved ones to be rescued, but it was a high-stakes rescue that had never been done before at depths of almost 3,000 feet underground. I was sent days in advance of the rescue and became friendly with the families of the miners.

As someone who grew up in South America speaking both Spanish and Portuguese, it was a story that almost seemed to call for me and my skill set. Reporting for NBC News, I was able to translate what the experience was like for those living through it, but also share the perspective as someone who really understood how unique and proud this Hispanic community was during an extraordinary event. They did not want handouts or pity; they only wanted their loved ones safe and sound.

In the first moments of the rescue, I helped translate for our viewers what the families were feeling and saying. It was an incredible high to witness such an extraordinary event — what many called "miraculous" — and to be able to share that with our viewers from my perspective as a proud Latina.

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
2017 Hispanic Heritage MonthLatina Personal EssayToday ShowHispanic Heritage MonthLatina LivingPersonal Essay
Join The Conversation
Hispanic Heritage Month
Why I Owe All of My Accomplishments to Those Latinos Who Came Before Me
by Leslie Grace
Laurie Hernandez Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
How My Latina Culture Helped Me Win an Olympic Gold Medal
by Laurie Hernandez
Ally Brooke Hernandez Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Most Unforgettable Moment of My Life Connected Me to My Mexican Roots
by Ally Brooke Hernandez
Isabela Moner Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
What Is My Proudest Moment as a Latina? Every Moment, Every Day
by Isabela Moner
Thalia Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Thalia
I Want to Celebrate and Share My Culture Around the World
by Thalia
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds